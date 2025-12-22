🎵 Midnight Groove

A driving new wave track at 118 BPM, anchored by LinnDrum LM-2 beats—punchy kicks, crisp claps, and heavy gated snare hits, Verses feature tight, palm-muted Strat stabs through a Jazz Chorus, overlaying a Prophet-5’s thick, pulsing eighth-note bass, then chorus bursts into wide, distorted guitar power chords beneath a "New Wave Croon" vocal, dense with compression, slap-back delay, and lush hall reverb





(The track opens with a crackling vinyl pop. A warm, nylon-string guitar begins a rhythmic bossa nova pattern—plucking jazz chords like Gmaj9 and C13. A dusty hip-hop breakbeat kicks in, filtered and low-passed, while a faint, pitch-shifted vocal sample of a woman saying "daydream" echoes in the distance.) Tempo: 92 BPM Vibe: Afternoon sun hitting a dusty rug; iced coffee gone watery. Verse 1 (The guitar stays clean and jazzy, but a fuzzy, "slacker rock" electric guitar enters, playing long, sustained notes with a lot of reverb.) The ceiling fan is cutting circles in the dust And the 4-track's humming with a bit of silver rust I forgot to call you back, or maybe I just dreamed I did Living in the space between the ego and the kid. The shadows on the hardwood look like piano keys I’m drifting through the kitchen on a 7-string breeze. Chorus (The drums get crisper. A bright, 90s-style synth pad swells underneath.) Keep it low, keep it level, keep the motor idling I’m just a ghost in the machine, and I’m finally smiling Bossa rhythm in my chest, static in my head Everything that needs a voice has already been said. (Vocal sample: “...just like that...”) Verse 2 (The beat drops out for a second, leaving just a lazy bassline and the bossa guitar.) Put a penny on the record just to keep the needle straight I’m a master of the art of showing up a little late Hazy layers of the Fender, washing out the afternoon I’m humming out of pocket, I’m whistling out of tune. The neighbors got a radio playing something from the 90s It’s a beautiful reminder of how little life defines me. Bridge (The slacker rock influence takes over. The electric guitars get grittier and more layered, clashing beautifully with the soft "rhodes" keyboard chords.) Wait for the light to change Everything feels slightly strange But in a way that fits In a way that sits... Right where it’s supposed to be. Guitar Solo / Outro (A melodic, lazy electric guitar solo—lots of slides and "dead" notes. The hip-hop beat begins to dissolve back into the vinyl crackle. The bossa nova guitar is the last thing left.) (Vocal sample: “...floating...”) (Fades out with a final, soft jazz chord: Amaj13)