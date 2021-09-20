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Before the total censorship comes: Back up Kla.TV to your computer
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20 views • September 20, 2021
Vimeo expunges all Kla.TV Videos, without recourse. YouTube hides Kla.TV videos. FaceBook pops up fact checking verbiage. The internet makes great strides towards a totalitarian controlled single opinion web. Conceptualize today and secure the valuable archive of knowledge.
✓ www.kla.tv/19882
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✓ www.kla.tv/19882
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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