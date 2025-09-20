4 Videos (Luke 21:34-36&John 14:18-24&Ps 32/85:9/86:5): Rapture dream Great Tribulation / Dreams GATHERING OF ELECT, ANTICHRIST, Great Tribulation, Safe Havens, SLEEPING GIANTS WILL AWAKE

Summarized Bible, Brooks - Zephaniah 1:1-18

Contents: Coming judgment on Judah prefiguring the coming day of the Lord.

Characters: God, Zephaniah, Josiah.

Conclusion: Those who will not improve the presence of God with them as a Father, may expect His presence with them as a Judge, to call them to account for all their contempt of His grace. The day of His wrath will strip sinners of all that they have and will leave them nothing but distress and pain with no way of helping themselves.

Key Word: Day of wrath, Zep 1:15.

Strong Verses: Zep 1:18.

Striking Facts: Zep 1:7, Zep 1:14. The day of the Lord here is a small specimen of the great "day" that is to come, in which all earth judgments will culminate, to be followed by Israel's restoration and blessing under Christ.

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Proverbs 14:8 The wisdom of the prudent is to understand his way: but the folly of fools is deceit.

He hath shewed thee, O man, what [is] good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God? Mic 6:8

Summarized Bible, Brooks - Micah 6:1-16

Contents: Jehovah's controversy with Israel's past and present.

Characters: God, Omri, Ahab, Balak, Balaam.

Conclusion: God issues a challenge to all who have ever professed belief in Him, but have wandered from Him, to testify against Him, if they have found His demands unreasonable, or if He has not fully paid His accounts. If our ceremonies be accepted of Him, they must be backed by lives conformed to His will and in communion with Him, for He cannot be deceived by external ceremonies. If professors of religion ruin themselves by sin, it will be the most terrible of any ruin.

Key Word: Controversy, Mic 6:2.

Strong Verses: Mic 6:3, Mic 6:7, Mic 6:8.

Striking Facts: Mic 6:7. Sacrifices and ceremonies have their value from the reference they have to Christ, the great propitiation, but if the believer disregards their meaning, they are an abomination. Thousands of rams and rivers of oil cannot take the place of one little stream of the blood of Christ, the power of which is truly appropriated to the heart.

1 Corinthians 15:1-4 is The LIFE SAVING Gospel Eternal Life in Heaven Promise of Jesus Christ that freely justifies all who believe with a stedfast faith in Jesus Christ / from the Holy Bible New Testament 1534 Translated by Brother William Tyndale

Brethren as pertain to The Gospel which I preached unto you, which ye have also accepted, and in the which ye continue, by which also ye are saved: I do you to wit, after what manner I preached unto you if ye keep it, except ye have believe in vain

For first of all I delivered unto you that which I received, How that Christ died for our sins, agreeing to the scriptures: and that He was buried, and that He arose again the third day according to the scriptures:

and that He was seen of Cephas, then of the twelve. After that he was seen of more then five hundred brethren at once: of which many remain unto this day, and many are fallen a sleep. After that appeared he to James, then to all the Apostles.

And last of all He was seen of me, as of one that was born out of due time.

(faith, love, works)

By faith are we never with out love & good works, yet is our saving imputed neither to love nor unto good works, but unto faith only. For love & works are under the law which requireth perfection, & the ground and fountain of the heart, & damneth all imperfections. Now is faith under the promises, which damn not: but give all grace, mercy & favour, & whatsoever is contained in the promises.

The law & the gospel are two keys. The law is the key that shutteth up all men under condemnation, & the gospel is the key which opens the door & lets them out.

Isaiah 66 some of verse 2 Which of them shall I then regard? Even him that is of a lowly troubled spirit / & standeth in awe of my words.