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Satanic Origins of the Sexual Revolution
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25 views • June 08, 2022
Satanic Origins of the Sexual Revolution
Exposes the disgusting perversity and depravity of the renowned doctor Alfred Kinsey who sparked the sexual revolution in America and whose "work" single handedly led to the laws concerning sex crimes in America being minimalized for rapists and pedophiles.
See the shocking evidence and eye witness testimony that Kinsey actually trained pedophiles to record the responses of the children they raped, all in the name of "science".
Exposes the disgusting perversity and depravity of the renowned doctor Alfred Kinsey who sparked the sexual revolution in America and whose "work" single handedly led to the laws concerning sex crimes in America being minimalized for rapists and pedophiles.
See the shocking evidence and eye witness testimony that Kinsey actually trained pedophiles to record the responses of the children they raped, all in the name of "science".
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