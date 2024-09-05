BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#377 - Featured Guest: John Waters w/ Special Guest Hosts - Lt Scott Bennett & Drago Bosnic - "How The War Against Humanity Kicked Off!"
Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, Sept 5, 2024 @ 12:00 PM EST 

Featured Guest: John Waters w/ Special Guest Hosts Lt Scott Bennett & Drago Bosnic

Topic: How The War Against Humanity Kicked Off!

 

https://johnwaters.substack.com/

 

Bio:

John Waters is an Irish Thinker, Talker, and Writer.  From the life of the spirit of society to the infinite reach of rock ‘n’ roll; from the puzzle of the human ‘I’ to the true nature of money; from the attempted murder of fatherhood to the slow death of the novel, he speaks and writes about the meaning of life in the modern world. 

 

Resource:

https://johnwaters.substack.com/p/the-wonder-of-you

Immense Gratitude for your support!

 

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo  - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854 

 



healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjustice
