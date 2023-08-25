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Juan O Savin - Portals - Supernatural Gates - Deep State - Deep Evil
Warriors Rise
Warriors Rise
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196 views • August 25, 2023

Juan discusses what a portal is and is not ... from Artifacts, to Moses, Jacob, CERN and much, much more ...

Here is a good description of what we are speaking about here. Because we were Rushed for Time - I don't want anyone to miss it. As Portals are playing a large part in our Spiritual Warfare right now.

Simply: A portal is a doorway or entry point. It can be a spherical opening of light where Angels come in and out, God has designed portals! Anything God does satan tries to copy for evil purposes. He cannot create he confiscates. The demonic plan for gates is to open the portals and let demonic fallen angels.

Example of Portals in the Bible

Psalm 78:23-24 (NIV)
23Yet he gave a command to the skies above and opened the doors of the heavens; 24He rained down manna for the people to eat, He gave them the grain of heaven.

Hope you Enjoy this talk.... Please like and share

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