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Dr. Beda Stadler briefly explains how the RT-PCR-Test works and what it cannot do
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54 views • October 28, 2020
Prof Dr. Beda M. Stadler, former Director of the University Institute of Immunology at the Insel Hospital in Bern, is emerited professor of Immunology from the Medical Faculty of the University of Bern. His major research interests were in basic research in the field of allergy and autoimmunity as well as applied research in the field of immunology.
As Vice President of the Commission for Technology and Innovation (CTI) Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research EAER Switzerland he was heading the life science team and was a member of the CTI Start-up & Entrepreneurship label board.
During his career he liked to express his scientific and rational views in public as a frequent guest speaker and columnist for various print media.
As Vice President of the Commission for Technology and Innovation (CTI) Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research EAER Switzerland he was heading the life science team and was a member of the CTI Start-up & Entrepreneurship label board.
During his career he liked to express his scientific and rational views in public as a frequent guest speaker and columnist for various print media.
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