© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AOC Is A Literal Prop For A Shadowy Socialist Org.
Follow
0
Share
Report
150 views • February 04, 2021
AOC plays the victim while indoctrinating the college youth of america to fear the conservative American
Watch The Full Show: https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=601c3e6d67edd622d4e96b50
Banned.Video Channel: https://cantcensortruth.com/channel/the-american-journal
For Live Alerts, Text 'WAKEUPUSA' To: (833) 470-0438
Support #Infowars: https://www.infowarsstore.com/
Watch The Full Show: https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=601c3e6d67edd622d4e96b50
Banned.Video Channel: https://cantcensortruth.com/channel/the-american-journal
For Live Alerts, Text 'WAKEUPUSA' To: (833) 470-0438
Support #Infowars: https://www.infowarsstore.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.