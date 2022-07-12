EXPOSED: Biden Sold US RESERVE OIL to a Company Run by CHINA | Glenn Beck

EXPOSED: Biden sold RESERVE OIL to a company run by CHINARemember when President Biden chose to release 30 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic oil reserves, all in an apparent attempt to help the American taxpayer suffering at the gas pump? Well, we now know where some of that oil went.

Glenn explains how one million barrels ended up in the hands of a company controlled by CHINA...and a company with ties to the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

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