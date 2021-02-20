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About the situation in eastern Europe
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90 views • February 20, 2021
Viruswarheid, February 18, 2021
19 seconds Dutch intro, English after
Willem Engel talks with guests Anna from Russia, Ludek from Czech Republic, Mesmes from Hungary and Palina from Belarus.
About the situation in the rest of Europe
https://www.facebook.com/113266477112887/videos/267021791489666
19 seconds Dutch intro, English after
Willem Engel talks with guests Anna from Russia, Ludek from Czech Republic, Mesmes from Hungary and Palina from Belarus.
About the situation in the rest of Europe
https://www.facebook.com/113266477112887/videos/267021791489666
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