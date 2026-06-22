THE EARTH DESTROYERS WAGE WAR ON THE WAR HORSE

U R G E N T : P L E A S E S H A R E T H I S F A R A N D W I D E A S A P F O L K S .

A U S T R A L I A I S U N D E R S I E G E P L E A S E. THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH.

A MANUFACTURED FAMINE IN PLAIN WORDS. Just like JESUS in KJV Bible WARNS ABOUT in MATTHEW 24

Peace

Out

THANK YOU TO Michael - for your INCREDIBLE CONTRIBUTION, and courageous fight. May JESUS guard you.





Please find Michael's info below:

https://t.me/savethebrumbies



Timeto Openyoureyes

https://www.facebook.com/timeto.openyoureyes.2025?mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=om01DCJffXsyHRrP&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1HSNiJsXJL%2F%3Fmibextid%3DwwXIfr#

#Savethebrumbies

https://t.me/savethebrumbies





Original song

sung by Michael

Timeto Openyoureyes

Titled:

Spiritual Warning







Doco Theme music:

Sad & Emotional Instrumental - Snow’s Whispering Elegy, Violin Lament Melody For Soul

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmwMlQaiSJA





