THE EARTH DESTROYERS WAGE WAR ON THE WAR HORSE

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U R G E N T : P L E A S E S H A R E T H I S F A R A N D W I D E A S A P F O L K S .
A U S T R A L I A I S U N D E R S I E G E P L E A S E. THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH.
A MANUFACTURED FAMINE IN PLAIN WORDS. Just like JESUS in KJV Bible WARNS ABOUT in MATTHEW 24
Peace
Out
THANK YOU TO Michael - for your INCREDIBLE CONTRIBUTION, and courageous fight. May JESUS guard you.
Please find Michael's info below:
Timeto Openyoureyes
https://www.facebook.com/timeto.openyoureyes.2025?mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=om01DCJffXsyHRrP&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F1HSNiJsXJL%2F%3Fmibextid%3DwwXIfr#
#Savethebrumbies
Original song
sung by Michael
Timeto Openyoureyes
Titled:
Spiritual Warning
Doco Theme music:
Sad & Emotional Instrumental - Snow’s Whispering Elegy, Violin Lament Melody For Soul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmwMlQaiSJA