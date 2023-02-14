Christie Grace: Big Pharma Wants To Force Biologics (e.g. Vaccines, Gene Therapy) On Us

Biotech consultant Christie Laura Grace discusses some of her concerns regarding the biotech space prior to 2019 as well as the global coordination of governments on the pandemic and vaccine mandates. Medicine has reached it's pinnacle and so Big Pharma wants to take us into biologics (e.g. vaccines, gene therapies). In 2018 the NIH proposed eliminating RAC, the committee on biosafety for RNA and DNA genetic products, which was removed in 2019, followed by Moderna's patent for RNA being approved in July of 2019. She explains how the Pentagon juice is causing harm and potentially killing people.
Christie Laura Grace is a biotech consultant.
