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AWAKE AND AWARE CONFERENCE (2009) BY ALEX COLLIER - VACCINE WILL PERMANENTLY CHANGE YOUR DNA!
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182 views • February 28, 2022
Alex Collier was invited by Kerry Cassidy and Bill Ryan of Project Camelot in 2009 to appear at their Los Angeles event entitled 'Awake and Aware in LA'. Alex spoke on September 20, 2009. His presentation was entitled 'Mentoring By An ET Race ... An Update.'
If you would like to know more about Alex Collier you can do this by visiting his website: https://www.alexcollier.org. You can also view his past live webinars at: https://alexcollier.tv. You can purchase a ticket to Alex's latest live webinar at: https://alexcollier.live. If you would like to speak with Alex Collier directly he offers 1-to-1 calls via Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal and you can book a time here: https://alexcollier.me. You can also visit Alex Collier's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/alexcolliero...
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2021/04/25/awake-aware-2009/
#alexcollier
#andromedan
#starseed
#alien
#contactee
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zM77qQIt4s8B/
If you would like to know more about Alex Collier you can do this by visiting his website: https://www.alexcollier.org. You can also view his past live webinars at: https://alexcollier.tv. You can purchase a ticket to Alex's latest live webinar at: https://alexcollier.live. If you would like to speak with Alex Collier directly he offers 1-to-1 calls via Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal and you can book a time here: https://alexcollier.me. You can also visit Alex Collier's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/alexcolliero...
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2021/04/25/awake-aware-2009/
#alexcollier
#andromedan
#starseed
#alien
#contactee
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zM77qQIt4s8B/
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