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The Pete Santilli Show #3699 9.6.23 @8AM:Bidenomics A Disaster; US On The Brink of World-War-Stupid
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21 views • September 06, 2023

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWWEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 6, 2023

EPISODE - #3699 8AM


SPECIAL GUEST: Michele Swinick - Election Fraud Prevention Expert / American Patriot https://azsavesamerica.us https://savemyfreedom.us

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The Pete Santilli Show #3699 9.6.23 @8AM:Bidenomics A Disaster; US On The Brink of World-War-Stupid https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/25536

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pete santilliclimate changepresident trumpweather warfaredonald trumpjoe bidennew world orderdepopulationworld governmentthe pete santilli showagenda2030frank gaffneyjoe bastardi
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