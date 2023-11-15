Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to hold crucial talks at APEC Summit

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is heading to San Francisco for the APEC leaders meeting. The US is pushing to finalise a deal known as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. On the sideline, the summit will play host to crucial talks between US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping. It will be the second time the two leaders meet since Joe Biden took office in 2021. Xi Jinping and Joe Biden will discuss ways to manage the strategic rivalry and strengthen communication lines.







