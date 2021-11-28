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OMICRON / Hugo Talks #lockdown
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201 views • November 28, 2021
OMICRON / Hugo Talks #lockdown
Omicron = EYE 👁️ Mass Covid Jab Death Coverup and the Jabbed are the Fake Mutant Variant Omicron
The fake Omicron Variant to be blamed on the pure bloods.
Omicron = Moronic Omicron = EYE 👁️ Omicron is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. In the system of Greek numerals it has a value of 70. This letter is derived from the Phoenician letter ayin: Phoenician ayin.
The letter Ayin is the 16th letter of the Hebrew Alphabet. The pictograph for Ayin looks like an eye and the word literally means “eye”, “to see” or “to understand and obey”. From the Canaanite pictograph, the letter morphed into the Greek letter Omicron which eventually become the Latin letter O. In other words, Omicron = Ayin = Eye = All seeing eye = Obey.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wptKpc3M8Ssu/
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Omicron = EYE 👁️ Mass Covid Jab Death Coverup and the Jabbed are the Fake Mutant Variant Omicron
The fake Omicron Variant to be blamed on the pure bloods.
Omicron = Moronic Omicron = EYE 👁️ Omicron is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. In the system of Greek numerals it has a value of 70. This letter is derived from the Phoenician letter ayin: Phoenician ayin.
The letter Ayin is the 16th letter of the Hebrew Alphabet. The pictograph for Ayin looks like an eye and the word literally means “eye”, “to see” or “to understand and obey”. From the Canaanite pictograph, the letter morphed into the Greek letter Omicron which eventually become the Latin letter O. In other words, Omicron = Ayin = Eye = All seeing eye = Obey.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wptKpc3M8Ssu/
Rumble — Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
**NEW** Merch - https://my-store-11735281.creator-spring.com/
Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks
BACK UP YOUTUBE channel 👉 https://tinyurl.com/sst8kjzf
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8
BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@hugotalks
Gab - https://gab.com/hugotalks
twitter - https://twitter.com/hugotalks1
MINDS - https://www.minds.com/hugotalks
Hugo Talks Some More
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKx1XBRymT7O3n5mcaNm77w/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Hugo Talks
https://rumble.com/c/c-474414
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