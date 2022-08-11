Which minority is controlling us and what they want - Interview with Ernst Wolff by Elsa Mittmannsgruber - Part 1

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Mark Twain once said, "It's not what we don't know that gets us into trouble, but what we falsely believe." And what or who have we believed so far? In this interview, Ernst Wolff shares his expert knowledge of the financial sector and reveals the connections between the all-directing digital-financial complex, the tremendous upheaval of the financial system, and the role of the virus in it.