https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1760608479868273039 Office's Ewen MacIntosh, Rushed to hospital, Dead at 50. "I have had 2 #Pfizer vaccines" Ewen was rushed to hospital two years prior to his sudden death. Died suddenly but "peacefully."
###
Ewen MacIntosh @ewenmacintosh "I'm sure you hope it's confirmed. I have had 2 Pfizer vaccines, the 2nd one a month ago. I have historical heart problems and I'm fine. Not sure what dirty bollocks you are scrabbling about for..."
3:59 PM · Jun 12, 2021
https://twitter.com/ewenmacintosh/status/1403849467988692994
###
Ricky Gervais @rickygervais "Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP."
1:40 AM · Feb 21, 2024
https://twitter.com/rickygervais/status/1760237935964590478
###
The Ink Spots - Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=ayGkA-vxrMc
###
Mirrored - bootcamp
