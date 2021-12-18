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REVERSING THE AFFECTS/EFFECT OF THE VACCINE KILL SHOT YOU TOOK...BIBLICAL HEALTH 101 !!!
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158 views • December 18, 2021
You may have wondered if you can reverse the damage of taking these Emergency Use MnRNA Vaccines. There are 2 possibilities in a series... 1st repent for not trusting God, resolving to trust perfectly in the future. And the wisdom that can bring for health, this video will get you started...
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