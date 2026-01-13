CTP (20260117 S3E135) Richard Lynch - Why Me Lord - BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3E134) Country Faith, Old Songs, New Voice
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
A veteran country artist returns to talk faith, gratitude, and why classic songs still land today. We trace the story behind his cover of Why Me Lord and the moment a live radio prayer sparked a new wave of songwriting.
• Kristofferson’s Why Me Lord as a grateful confession
• balancing homage and originality in a cover
• Cowboy Church and finding a place to worship
• why younger listeners gravitate to classic country
• the spark behind Pray On The Radio
• faith, hardship, and learning from pain
• new release details and where to find Richard’s music
RichardLynchBand.com
https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout
CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE