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Memories : Maroon 5 : Cover One Voice Childrens Choir
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12 views • November 04, 2020
Memories : Maroon 5 : Cover One Voice Childrens Choir. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/0965f706-c5d8-4258-ac29-9af36133a45e Published on Oct 17, 2020 Lyrics (Children-friendly version)
Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the dreams bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through
Close to the ones here today
Close to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the dreams bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain
When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same
Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name
'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah
Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, ayy ayy
But everything gon' be alright
Go raise your voice and say, ayy
(Chorus repeat)
Doo doo, doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
There's a time that I remember when I never felt so lost
When I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop (ooh, yeah)
Now my heart feel like an ember and it's lighting up the dark
I'll carry these torches for ya that you know I'll never drop, yeah
Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, ayy ayy
But everything gon' be alright
Go raise your voice and say, ayy
(Chorus repeat)
Doo doo, doo doo doo doo…
==vv==vv==vv==
“Maroon Five”
Words and Music by Adam Levine, Jon Bellion, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Stefan Johnson, Michael Pollack, and Vincent Ford
Canon in D composed by Johann Pachelbel (1653 - 1706)
Arranged and Produced by Masa Fukuda
Mixed and Mastered by Masa Fukuda
Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the dreams bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through
Close to the ones here today
Close to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the dreams bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain
When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same
Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name
'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah
Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, ayy ayy
But everything gon' be alright
Go raise your voice and say, ayy
(Chorus repeat)
Doo doo, doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo doo
Doo doo doo doo, doo doo doo
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
There's a time that I remember when I never felt so lost
When I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop (ooh, yeah)
Now my heart feel like an ember and it's lighting up the dark
I'll carry these torches for ya that you know I'll never drop, yeah
Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, ayy ayy
But everything gon' be alright
Go raise your voice and say, ayy
(Chorus repeat)
Doo doo, doo doo doo doo…
==vv==vv==vv==
“Maroon Five”
Words and Music by Adam Levine, Jon Bellion, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Stefan Johnson, Michael Pollack, and Vincent Ford
Canon in D composed by Johann Pachelbel (1653 - 1706)
Arranged and Produced by Masa Fukuda
Mixed and Mastered by Masa Fukuda
Keywords
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