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Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg Exposes 2010 Fake Swine Flu Pandemic and Big Pharma Control of WHO
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56 views • March 25, 2020
This 2010 video exposes the current, Covid-19 fraud ten years later in 2020.
02/03/2010
Alex interviews German physician and politician for SPD, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, who is currently heading an official investigation into the swine flu pandemic fraud. Dr. Wodarg's discoveries are deeply damaging to the WHO and to the WHO's public-private associations with Big Pharma and pharma-funded institutes worldwide. As is no novelty to anyone who has been studying this topic in depth, there is now an international network of scientists, institutes, pharma companies and government officials, with the WHO on top of it, running much of the health sector worldwide. This cartel -- it is a cartel -- is free to guide and manipulate public health policies around the world in whatever way they see fit.
That's what happened during the swine flu fraud, when a false pandemic was declared, billions were signed away by governments to big pharma in vaccine and antiviral contracts, and millions of people were injected with hazardous vaccines.
This has to keep being exposed, because the legal precedents and the organizational capabilities for declaring other 'emergencies' of this kind have been created. There is no doubt that there will be other false pandemic flu scares in the near future. And, with those, dangerous adjuvanted vaccines will continue being pushed for public intake.
To these elements of concern, add all the emergency/martial law powers governments have now put on the books, for supposed pandemic scenarios.
Wodarg Website
https://www.wodarg.com/english/index.html
02/03/2010
Alex interviews German physician and politician for SPD, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, who is currently heading an official investigation into the swine flu pandemic fraud. Dr. Wodarg's discoveries are deeply damaging to the WHO and to the WHO's public-private associations with Big Pharma and pharma-funded institutes worldwide. As is no novelty to anyone who has been studying this topic in depth, there is now an international network of scientists, institutes, pharma companies and government officials, with the WHO on top of it, running much of the health sector worldwide. This cartel -- it is a cartel -- is free to guide and manipulate public health policies around the world in whatever way they see fit.
That's what happened during the swine flu fraud, when a false pandemic was declared, billions were signed away by governments to big pharma in vaccine and antiviral contracts, and millions of people were injected with hazardous vaccines.
This has to keep being exposed, because the legal precedents and the organizational capabilities for declaring other 'emergencies' of this kind have been created. There is no doubt that there will be other false pandemic flu scares in the near future. And, with those, dangerous adjuvanted vaccines will continue being pushed for public intake.
To these elements of concern, add all the emergency/martial law powers governments have now put on the books, for supposed pandemic scenarios.
Wodarg Website
https://www.wodarg.com/english/index.html
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