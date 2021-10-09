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Amethyst Finds Comfort in Steven, Then Statutorily Fuses with Him [E;R Archival Re-Upload]
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0 view • October 09, 2021
Original Upload Date: Aug 11, 2016
Original Description:
"Tired Memes Edition.
Video title isn't even a joke. It's pretty much what happens in the episode.
No, I'm not still watching this shit."
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZU_0vDqrFk
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Original Description:
"Tired Memes Edition.
Video title isn't even a joke. It's pretty much what happens in the episode.
No, I'm not still watching this shit."
This video is being uploaded for Archival purposes.
Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZU_0vDqrFk
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
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