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Who Writes the AI That Suspends People for Speech-- OWNS Society
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0 view • October 01, 2021
I was recently suspended on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube at the same time, What is deemed "permissible" is slowly boiling away like the proverbial frog being cooked in a pot.
Those who write the AI, and decide what is and what is not allowable speech in the public square or essentially the dictators of the direction our society moves in.
#censorship #AI #freespeech
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
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Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Those who write the AI, and decide what is and what is not allowable speech in the public square or essentially the dictators of the direction our society moves in.
#censorship #AI #freespeech
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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