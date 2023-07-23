2015 Biden Lecture to the Ukrainian Parliament on the 'Dangers of Corruption' - Corrupt Joe Promised Ukrainians More Money - If They Do What He Says

2015 Biden lecture to the Ukrainian parliament on the dangers of corruption
Joe promised Ukrainians more money if they do what he says. It's likely everyone in that room knew that one of the most corrupt companies in Ukraine was paying the Biden family for influence.
Ukrainian citizens protested during this speech. Everyone knew what was going on.
