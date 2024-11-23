Ten years since Maidan - illustrated.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reportedly paid an unofficial visit to Donald Trump’s residence in Florida.

This was reported by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, citing sources.

Neither Trump nor NATO has officially confirmed the visit.

Earlier, The Washington Post wrote that the NATO Secretary General intended to discuss Ukraine strategy with the Republican in the near future.



According to the publication, Rutte’s goal was to convince Trump that peace must be "just," meaning it should account for the interests of Kiev and the Alliance as a whole.

The report also mentioned that Rutte would attempt to persuade Trump that an "unfavorable" agreement could harm his position during a second presidential term.

Notably, after Rutte’s visit to Trump, information emerged about Richard Grenell being appointed as a negotiator on Ukraine. Grenell opposes Ukraine's accession to NATO.