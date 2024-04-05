Col. Douglas Macgregor comments on the Israeli bombing in Syria
65 views
•
Published 14 hours ago
•
Our Country Our Choice CEO Col. Douglas Macgregor comments on the Israeli bombing in Syria
Keywords
iransyriagazaisrealhamascolonel douglas macgregor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos