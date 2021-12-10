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Dr. Zelenko On Covid, Origins of 'Z-Stack' Approach
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121 views • December 10, 2021
By Promoted Post • Dec. 2, 2021
thelibertydaily.com
Excerpt:
"Z-Stack was a gift from God. And the way it evolved was, in April of 2020, I was using hydroxychloroquine and zinc and azithromycin to keep my patients alive. The ghoul — and I call him a ghoul: Cuomo — who is responsible for the death of almost 20,000 nursing home residents — issued an executive order blocking pharmacies from dispensing hydroxychloroquine to patients. "
https://thelibertydaily.com/dr-zelenko-on-covid-and-the-origins-of-his-z-stack-approach/
thelibertydaily.com
Excerpt:
"Z-Stack was a gift from God. And the way it evolved was, in April of 2020, I was using hydroxychloroquine and zinc and azithromycin to keep my patients alive. The ghoul — and I call him a ghoul: Cuomo — who is responsible for the death of almost 20,000 nursing home residents — issued an executive order blocking pharmacies from dispensing hydroxychloroquine to patients. "
https://thelibertydaily.com/dr-zelenko-on-covid-and-the-origins-of-his-z-stack-approach/
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