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David Platt and Luke 14
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7 views • February 29, 2020
David Platt speaks on passages from Luke 14, and touches on Luke 14:33 in particular. This verse says we must give up everything for Jesus; hard words for most people to accept. Jesus goes so far as to say that we must hate father and mother, siblings, wife, kids, possessions, and even our own lives. It's rare to see a preacher commenting on Jesus' command to forsake all without watering it down, so this sermon is exceptional, especially as it comes from such a well-known pastor.
Following Jesus starts with hearing what Jesus requires of his disciples, and then we must count the cost to see if we have what it takes. Watch this video to hear the message that should be preached in all churches today, the message of how to be a disciple of Jesus according to the terms which Jesus himself laid out.
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1) Tree Growth Animation by Gopalakrishna Palem
YouTube Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
2) Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Following Jesus starts with hearing what Jesus requires of his disciples, and then we must count the cost to see if we have what it takes. Watch this video to hear the message that should be preached in all churches today, the message of how to be a disciple of Jesus according to the terms which Jesus himself laid out.
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1) Tree Growth Animation by Gopalakrishna Palem
YouTube Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
2) Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
seeking the truthfollowing jesusteachings of jesustrue christianityprophecy videosspeak the truthmessages from goddavid plattluke 14count the costforsake allhate father and motherluke 14 33jesus hard wordsgive up everything for jesusgive up everythingjohn bunyanhow to be a disciple of jesuswhat jesus said about salvationwhat jesus requires
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