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Glock G44 PERFECTION? 1,000 Round Test, Review & INFORMATION
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27 views • February 19, 2020
A big shout to Glockk for sending me this G44 to test and evaluate. And, that is EXACTLY what I have done in this video. Here is a 1,000 round review talking about inherent issues with 22 long rifle ammunition and testing about 20 different types of that ammunition.
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