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MHRA Board Meeting Love In, Yellow Card Search N/A, ALSO Still no Quantitative Risk Assessment.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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21 views • February 19, 2022
MHRA Board Meeting Love In, Yellow Card Search N/A, ALSO Still no Quantitative Risk Assessment.

https://rumble.com/vvbp22-mhra-board-meeting-love-in-yellow-card-search-na-also-still-no-quantitative.html

Senior Retired Nurse Debi Evans UK Column's Nursing Correspondent discusses the issues with the UK Column team. PDF's needed to be downloaded otherwise there was no way of looking back in to historic records and the database was not searchable.

This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/

-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music

MHRA, No Covid Vaccine, Risk Assessment, Amateurs
Keywords
mhrarisk assessmentno covid vaccineamateurs
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