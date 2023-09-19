Create New Account
So You Want to Move to Mexico?
Unscrew the News
Published a day ago

Kerry discusses the reason their family left Canada to live and work in Nayarit Mexico.
What are some of the things to think about when considering a move of this magnitude?
Buy a house? Rent? Do you have kids? What about school?
Learn from some of the mistakes and tips of Kerry and her family.

