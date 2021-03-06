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Illegal alien landscapers at SORA APTS 16TH ST PHOENIX AZ
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40 views • March 06, 2021
Illegal aliens working for SORA apt complex don't wear masks endangering tenants and passerby. ILLEGALS crossing the border are not tested for TB, yellow fever, leprosy etc. but the govt demands healthy Americans even double mask now!
These illegals also steal entry level jobs from young working Americans. US citizens are forced to pay more taxes to pay govt benefits to illegals using US citizens names.
These illegals also steal entry level jobs from young working Americans. US citizens are forced to pay more taxes to pay govt benefits to illegals using US citizens names.
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