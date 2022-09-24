Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 20SEP22 - Rita Panahi: Net Zero, COVID, Big Tech
51 views
Delacabra
Published 2 months ago |

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE NEWS


https://youtu.be/XblHH7Hjqaw


The Net Zero scam, COVID quarantine camps, Big Tech censorship and how Australian politicians and bureaucrats were taken for a ride by the Chinese Communist Party’s number one export, COVID lockdowns.

All discussed tonight on Sky News Credlin with Rina Panahi.

Keywords
big techccpaustralian politicssky news australiacovid campsnet zerorita panahi

