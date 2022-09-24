SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 20SEP22 - Rita Panahi: Net Zero, COVID, Big Tech

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The Net Zero scam, COVID quarantine camps, Big Tech censorship and how Australian politicians and bureaucrats were taken for a ride by the Chinese Communist Party’s number one export, COVID lockdowns.
All discussed tonight on Sky News Credlin with Rina Panahi.