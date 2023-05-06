Create New Account
Pirates Running Kanada Giving Away More Defenses Against the Russian NWO Invasion Of North Amerika
Zelensky is a Freemason, Putin is a Freemason, Trudeau is a communist Cuban infiltrator of Canadian politics, Castro donated Justin's mother's conception. Biden is a brainchipped Masonic bio-robot.


North Amerika can easily be invaded by Freemasons running the USA opening a back door using A.i. world governance.


Canada's Defense Minister likely never held a rifle. Just another talking-head, Eastern-Star sell-out of freedom like communist Justin and his Freemasonic treason-club running Kanada.

What a big joke the thUgs and pirates are playing upon the dumbed-down sheep.

But the thUgs do not realized the Creator-God is just allowing them to show their true colors as they twist and destroy the souls that instead they should rather be trying to grow.  Luciferians can feel themselves hollowing out from the inside... this is the spiritual warning signals that they all feel, but are ignoring.

