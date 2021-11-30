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DR CHARLES HOFFE -HOW THE MRNA VACCINE IS AFFECTING OUR BODIES AT THE CELLULAR LEVEL
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Exit Babylon
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313 views • November 30, 2021
This is a short animated video by Dr Charles Hoffe, who explains the dangers of how the vaccine is affecting our bodies at a cellular level, and causing tiny unseen ruptures of the capillaries, which is causing bleeding, and clotting. The long term effects are unknown.
Dr Charles Hoffe, à physician in Lytton BC, Canada, wrote a letter to Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Minister of British Columbia after a patient died, and another six had adverse effects in response to the covid vaccine shot.
Dr Hoffe explains that there was never a case of Covid in their small town, but that the vaccine was causing serious neurological events, and even death. When he raised his concerns with the BC College of Physicians, they immediately implemented a gag order, and reprimanded him in an attempt to intimidate, and silence him.
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vaccinednamrna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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