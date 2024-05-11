Create New Account
SOLAR FLARES and the POURING of the HOLY SPIRIT on PENTECOST
END THE GLOBAL RESET
are the current solar flares in the Sun signs of the last days? no, this is not the end of the world! are they by any chance a sign of the pouring out of the holy Spirit on Pentecost? these things have happened unexpectedly but they are not the end of the world. but are they a sign of the forthcoming end of the world? do they have any connection with the April 8th total solar eclipse? let us see

