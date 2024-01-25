A Turkish C-160 military cargo plane makes an emergency landing immediately after the take off due to malfunctioning.

Adding this from Rybar about Turkey, Sweden, NATO approval....

After the Turks approved Sweden's entry into NATO, the expected benefits from the Americans followed: Joe Biden sent a letter to Congress requesting approval for the sale of F-16 fighter jets and 80 modernization packages to Turkey, totaling $20 billion.

The Turks' feigned hesitation with Sweden could be seen as an attempt to negotiate the best conditions for themselves. Obtaining relatively new aircraft, necessary parts, and assemblies was what the Turks needed due to the obsolescence of their existing F-16C/D.

🔻There is no final decision yet because we need to wait for Congress's approval. However, it is highly likely that there won't be any problems. It is still unclear which modification of the F-16 the Americans will sell and when this will happen, as there are many versions available.

We must also remember the significant backlog of aircraft orders. Many countries, such as Bahrain and Slovakia, have been waiting for fighter deliveries for years.





