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Alessandro Fusillo - Roman attorney
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Planet Lockdown, August 21, 2021
This insightful sit down interview with Alessandro Fusillo, a lawyer in Rome, who practices law in Spain and Italy, discusses his thoughts on the covid situation. He has helped people represent themselves and fight back again tyranny and has made a real difference in Italy.
He states that the lower courts of Italy have all found the lockdowns and measures to be unconstitutional, but the corrupt constitutional court has ruled they are legal. As he says, we should know who we are dealing with, we are fighting a gang of criminals.
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference to keep the content coming!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/
Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews:
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Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
This insightful sit down interview with Alessandro Fusillo, a lawyer in Rome, who practices law in Spain and Italy, discusses his thoughts on the covid situation. He has helped people represent themselves and fight back again tyranny and has made a real difference in Italy.
He states that the lower courts of Italy have all found the lockdowns and measures to be unconstitutional, but the corrupt constitutional court has ruled they are legal. As he says, we should know who we are dealing with, we are fighting a gang of criminals.
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference to keep the content coming!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/
Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews:
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/lists/?p=subscribe
Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
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