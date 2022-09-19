Real Time MULTIPLE Fireworks displays from the hills of eastern Ohio

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The closest town (4 miles) starts their display at 22:03 on the screen clock. There are many towers with flashing lights, but tonight there are numerous fireworks displays. The displays out farther into the hills are individuals that enjoy fireworks on the 4th. The best part is the echo of the explosions against the hills. Unfortunately, this has no audio.