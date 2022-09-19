Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Real Time MULTIPLE Fireworks displays from the hills of eastern Ohio
20 views
channel image
Top of the Tower
Published 2 months ago |

The closest town (4 miles) starts their display at 22:03 on the screen clock.  There are many towers with flashing lights, but tonight there are numerous fireworks displays.  The displays out farther into the hills are individuals that enjoy fireworks on the 4th.  The best part is the echo of the explosions against the hills.  Unfortunately, this has no audio.

Keywords
fireworksfourth of july fireworkssmall town july 4th celebrationlong distance tower camera

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket