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Prophetic event happened 1,700 years ago on March 7, 321
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21 views • March 07, 2021
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 7, 2021.
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Further, this video was produced on March 7, 2021, which coincides with the 1,700 year anniversary of Constantine’s edict on the first Sunday law, which was passed on March 7, 321. Constantine was a sun-worshipping pagan and emperor of the Roman empire who replaced the Lord 7th day Sabbath to Sunday on that day.
Constantine’s edict says:
"On the venerable day of the Sun, let the magistrates and people residing in cities rest, and let all workshops be closed. In the country however persons engaged in agriculture may freely and lawfully continue their pursuits because it often happens that another day is not suitable for grain-sowing or vine planting; lest by neglecting the proper moment for such operations the bounty of heaven should be lost." -Given the 7th day of March, Crispus and Constantine: Codex Justinianus, lib. 3, tit. 12, 3; translated by Philip Schaff, History of the Christian Church, Vol. 3 (1902), p. 380
"Let all the judges and towns people, and the occupation of all trades rest ON THE VENERABLE DAY OF THE SUN: but let those who are situated in the country, freely and at full liberty attend to the business of agriculture: because it often happens that no other day is so fit for sowing corn and planting vines: lest, the critical moment let slip, men should lose the commodities granted by heaven." The Book of Facts, by H. M. Rouff, p. 542, noted, "The FIRST law, either ecclesiastical or civil, by which the Sabbatical observance of Sunday is known to have been ordained, is the Edict of Constantine, A. D. 321."
A second and final Sunday law will be enforced worldwide, which will be the prophesied mark of the beast. The beast is the Vatican and it says the following about its SUNday observance:
“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
The Roman church is above the Bible?
"Of course the Catholic Church claims that the change [from Sabbath to Sunday] was her act. It could not have been otherwise, as none in those days would have dreamed of doing any thing in matters spiritual and religious without her, and the act is a MARK of her ecclesiastical power and authority in religious matters." (from the office of Cardinal Gibbons, through Chancellor H. F. Thomas, November 11, 1895).
Out of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, obey God and keep His holy ten commandments which define His love including His holy 7th day Sabbath commandment which is made for man (Mark 2:27).
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 7, 2021.
With all of the constant copyright strikes being applied to truth-providing Christian channels on YouTube, we are encouraging all of our subscribers and new visitors to please visit the following channels on the following platforms:
SSR MEDIA on UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers on UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Further, this video was produced on March 7, 2021, which coincides with the 1,700 year anniversary of Constantine’s edict on the first Sunday law, which was passed on March 7, 321. Constantine was a sun-worshipping pagan and emperor of the Roman empire who replaced the Lord 7th day Sabbath to Sunday on that day.
Constantine’s edict says:
"On the venerable day of the Sun, let the magistrates and people residing in cities rest, and let all workshops be closed. In the country however persons engaged in agriculture may freely and lawfully continue their pursuits because it often happens that another day is not suitable for grain-sowing or vine planting; lest by neglecting the proper moment for such operations the bounty of heaven should be lost." -Given the 7th day of March, Crispus and Constantine: Codex Justinianus, lib. 3, tit. 12, 3; translated by Philip Schaff, History of the Christian Church, Vol. 3 (1902), p. 380
"Let all the judges and towns people, and the occupation of all trades rest ON THE VENERABLE DAY OF THE SUN: but let those who are situated in the country, freely and at full liberty attend to the business of agriculture: because it often happens that no other day is so fit for sowing corn and planting vines: lest, the critical moment let slip, men should lose the commodities granted by heaven." The Book of Facts, by H. M. Rouff, p. 542, noted, "The FIRST law, either ecclesiastical or civil, by which the Sabbatical observance of Sunday is known to have been ordained, is the Edict of Constantine, A. D. 321."
A second and final Sunday law will be enforced worldwide, which will be the prophesied mark of the beast. The beast is the Vatican and it says the following about its SUNday observance:
“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
The Roman church is above the Bible?
"Of course the Catholic Church claims that the change [from Sabbath to Sunday] was her act. It could not have been otherwise, as none in those days would have dreamed of doing any thing in matters spiritual and religious without her, and the act is a MARK of her ecclesiastical power and authority in religious matters." (from the office of Cardinal Gibbons, through Chancellor H. F. Thomas, November 11, 1895).
Out of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, obey God and keep His holy ten commandments which define His love including His holy 7th day Sabbath commandment which is made for man (Mark 2:27).
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