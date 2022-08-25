Russian sapper describes his noble mission (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Russia Intel at:-

https://youtu.be/rKLXAcRnyqM

"We need to carry out a clean-up operation so as to free the city from lethal munitions. This will give the city a second life so that it flourishes again. It is impossible to understand from the ammunition when they were installed. You can only find out about the mines when they were buried. And the time of installation of tripwires and grenades is difficult to determine. But their markings are new. There are Polish, American, Vietnamese bombs and mortars, not of our [Russian] production, but of new models. They are not difficult [to clear], but we still must neutralize everything with an overhead charge on the spot. [The Ukrainian military] are mining houses, buildings, their escape routes, where they were sitting. Also, sometimes they leave ammunition behind, shells that they cannot carry with them when retreating. We are fighting for peace for children, parents, and everyone. Rejoice, especially after what they have experienced, sitting in basements, without light, without any means of survival. The local population told how they were sitting underground, they were not fed, they did not see daylight. I want to give them hope, so that they feel like people, that they can fully live, go out on the streets again, and these streets will be illumuninated. So that the children may rejoice, the population will grow, and there will be more people. So that there are no mines, so that shells do not come across, so that no one else gets hurt."





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