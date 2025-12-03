The Seditious Six Signal Color Revolution in USA

Sean Morgan investigates a viral video and coordinated campaign that is raising serious alarms about potential domestic unrest. Six Democratic lawmakers with military backgrounds, including Senator Mark Kelly, are shown urging military and intelligence personnel to refuse what they label "illegal orders."





Morgan draws a direct parallel to the tactics of "color revolutions"—non-violent movements that use underground networks and mass protests to overthrow governments, citing Ukraine's 2014 Euromaidan as a prime example. He reveals that this video is part of a broader pattern, including billboards near military bases like Fort Bragg that direct service members to encrypted channels for dissent.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting

Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Get The Sean Morgan Report at

https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com