The Seditious Six Signal Color Revolution in USA
JMC Broadcasting
98 followers
29 views • 1 day ago

Sean Morgan investigates a viral video and coordinated campaign that is raising serious alarms about potential domestic unrest. Six Democratic lawmakers with military backgrounds, including Senator Mark Kelly, are shown urging military and intelligence personnel to refuse what they label "illegal orders."


Morgan draws a direct parallel to the tactics of "color revolutions"—non-violent movements that use underground networks and mass protests to overthrow governments, citing Ukraine's 2014 Euromaidan as a prime example. He reveals that this video is part of a broader pattern, including billboards near military bases like Fort Bragg that direct service members to encrypted channels for dissent.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
democratic lawmakersglobal financial resetfort braggillegal orderssean morgandomestic unrestgenesis metalsjmc fraud alertmilitary dissent videocolor revolution tacticsencrypted dissent
Related videos

