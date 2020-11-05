Oregon becomes the first state to decriminalize possession of all drugs including Heroin and Cocaine

#Oregon #Mushrooms #Coke #Meth #Arizona #Weed #DC #Legalize



Oregon has become the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize personal possession of all drugs, while Washington D.C. allows for consumption of magic mushrooms and New Jersey and Arizona legalize marijuana for recreational use.



The move to decriminalize hard drugs including heroin and methamphetamine in Oregon - as well as legalizing the use of psilocybin mushrooms - passed by two large margins on Tuesday.



Known as Measure 110, it will completely change how Oregon's justice system treats those who are found with personal-use amounts of the hard drugs.



'Today's victory is a landmark declaration that the time has come to stop criminalizing people for drug use,' said Kassandra Frederique, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, which was behind the hard-drugs measure.



'Measure 110 is arguably the biggest blow to the war on drugs to date.'



Under the new measures, instead of going to trial and facing possible jail time, a person found with the hard drugs in their possession would have the option of paying a $100 fine or attending new 'addiction recovery centers.'



The centers would be funded by millions of dollars of tax revenue from the legalized, regulated marijuana industry in the state that was the country's first to decriminalize marijuana possession.



'This is such a big step in moving to a health-based approach instead of criminal punishment, and we're devoting significant new resources to help Oregonians who need it,' said Janie Gullickson, co-chief petitioner of Measure 110.



It received 59% yes votes and 41% no votes, with roughly 1.9 million votes counted, according to unofficial partial results from the secretary of state.



Among those in support of the Oregon measure were the Oregon Nurses Association and the Oregon chapter of the American College of Physicians.



Two dozen district attorneys said the measure 'recklessly decriminalizes possession of the most dangerous types of drugs (and) will lead to an increase in acceptability of dangerous drugs.'



Three other district attorneys backed the measure, including the one in Oregon's most populous county, which includes Portland.