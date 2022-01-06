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HEALTHCARE IS BEING DENIED TO COERCE DICTATES AND OVERRIDE RIGHTS
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52 views • January 06, 2022
Hospitals are threatening to deny medical healthcare to coerce "voluntary" acceptance of their dictates. This is being done even for healthy people, with no symptoms, that they have relabeled "asymptomatic". Everyone is guilty. If they can control your decisions for no reason, they can control you for any reason, eventually every reason, and bring about Communist government by bypassing all constitutional and unalienable rights.
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