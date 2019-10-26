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Felicity Huffman released from prison three days early: Report
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38 views • October 26, 2019
Felicity Huffman has been released from prison for good behavior after serving 11 days of a 14-day sentence for her college admissions fraud. FOX Business’ Ashley Webster, Liz MacDonald and Deirdre Bolton with more.
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