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LOVE TO SEE IT! 👏 Sometimes the left forgets that telling true Americans
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511 views • August 02, 2021
LOVE TO SEE IT! 👏 Sometimes the left forgets that telling true Americans that there will be no patriotism just doesn’t fly - this is America and contrary to what the mainstream media and the left want you to believe, majority of Americans love this country 🇺🇸
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