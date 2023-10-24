Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3194a - Trump Proved It, The Pattern Is Clear, World Economy Is About To Change
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3194a - Oct. 23, 2023

Trump Proved It, The Pattern Is Clear, World Economy Is About To Change


The people see the inflation, as it gets worse the people will turn on the Fed and the Biden admin. Trump new how the Fed crashes the economy, now there is proof that there is pattern, everytime the [CB] raises rates the economy goes into a recession. The pattern is there and now the people see it. The world is about to change.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

