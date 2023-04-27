If your rogue adversary overseas is creating and building and embedding law enforcement personnel to spy on Americans then they are attacking the very heart of your judicial system

https://gettr.com/post/p2fgtui8e41
If your rogue adversary overseas is creating and building and embedding law enforcement personnel to spy on American Americans by creating police substations in New York, then they are attacking the very heart of your judicial system.
如果你的海外流氓对手正在创建、建设和嵌入执法人员，以间谍手段监视美国人，比如在纽约创建警察分局，那么他们正在攻击你司法系统的核心。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.