Signs and Symptoms of Open Bite

Open bite can cause gaps between the teeth, difficulty chewing, and speech problems. Learn about the signs and symptoms of an open bite in children. To read the full article, visit https://www.desertkidsdental.com/post/open-bite-in-children or call 702-660-7099 to schedule an appointment with a Pediatric Dentist near Las Vegas.